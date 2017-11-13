Saints' Willie Snead: Sees uptick in snaps

Snead played a season-high 36 offensive snaps in Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills.

Snead hasn't drawn a target the past three games, but his snap share has jumped from 7 percent to 30 percent to a high point of 47 percent Sunday. His playing time mostly came at the expense of Brandon Coleman, who only logged 38 percent of the snaps in Sunday's blowout, after handling at least 50 percent each of the previous three weeks. Ted Ginn has hovered in the 50-70 percent range all season, while Michael Thomas has landed above 72 percent every week. Despite the increase in playing time, Snead has fallen out of the conversation in all but the very deepest of leagues. He does get a Week 11 matchup against a Washington defense that has struggled to defend slot receivers.