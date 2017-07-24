Saints' Willie Snead: Signs exclusive-rights tender

Snead signed his exclusive-rights tender Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Snead's tender is for one year and worth $615,000. While that clearly undervalues the wideout, Snead gains some short-term security by signing it in advance of training camp this week. Nonetheless, after registering 72 catches for 895 yards and four scores a season ago, Snead remains in search of a more lucrative deal. As a result, it's possible negotiations between his representatives and the Saints will linger in the background once camp kicks off, but Snead will at least be under contract and on the field at that point.