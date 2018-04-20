Saints' Willie Snead: Signs offer sheet with Baltimore

Snead, a restricted free agent, is signing a two-year offer sheet with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The contract is worth up to $10.4 million, though it may be back-loaded or heavy on incentives. Regardless, the Saints are unlikely to match the offer, considering they recently signed Cameron Meredith away from the Bears on a similar contract and then re-signed Brandon Coleman, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett. Snead would fill a clear need in the slot in Baltimore, where Michael Crabtree and John Brown -- primarily perimeter receivers -- have already been signed to replace offseason departures Mike Wallace (Eagles), Jeremy Maclin (unsigned) and Michael Campanaro (Titans). Snead entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and caught 141 passes for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in 30 games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, thriving alongside Drew Brees while primarily working the slot. The 25-year-old wideout never reintegrated into the New Orleans offense after starting last season with a DUI suspension and then a hamstring injury, ultimately catching only eight passes in 11 regular-season games. The Saints won't receive any compensation if they decline to match the offer sheet, as they merely used an original-round tender on Snead. A second-round tender would've prevented offer sheets and only cost about $1 million more.