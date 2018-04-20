Saints' Willie Snead: Signs offer sheet with Baltimore
Snead, a restricted free agent, is signing a two-year offer sheet with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The contract is worth up to $10.4 million, though it may be back-loaded or heavy on incentives. Regardless, the Saints are unlikely to match the offer, considering they recently signed Cameron Meredith away from the Bears on a similar contract and then re-signed Brandon Coleman, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett. Snead would fill a clear need in the slot in Baltimore, where Michael Crabtree and John Brown -- primarily perimeter receivers -- have already been signed to replace offseason departures Mike Wallace (Eagles), Jeremy Maclin (unsigned) and Michael Campanaro (Titans). Snead entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and caught 141 passes for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in 30 games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, thriving alongside Drew Brees while primarily working the slot. The 25-year-old wideout never reintegrated into the New Orleans offense after starting last season with a DUI suspension and then a hamstring injury, ultimately catching only eight passes in 11 regular-season games. The Saints won't receive any compensation if they decline to match the offer sheet, as they merely used an original-round tender on Snead. A second-round tender would've prevented offer sheets and only cost about $1 million more.
More News
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Reports for offseason program•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Visiting Baltimore•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Gets original-round tender•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: At the heart of playoff defeat•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: One catch in playoff win•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Posts 23-yard reception in win•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...