Saints' Willie Snead: Signs tender with Saints
Snead signed his exclusive-rights tender on Monday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
Snead's tender is for one year and worth $615,000. While that clearly undervalues the wideout, Snead gains some short-term security by signing it in advance of training camp this week. Nonetheless, after registering at least 69 receptions for 895 yards and three scores in both of his professional seasons, Snead remains in search of a more lucrative pact. As a result, it's possible negotiations between his representatives and the Saints will linger in the background once camp kicks off, but Snead will at least be under contract and on the field at that point.
More News
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Not holding out•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Present for start of workouts•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Should be busy underneath•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Expected to receive ERFA tender from Saints•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Only 21 yards receiving in Week 16 win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...