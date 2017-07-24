Saints' Willie Snead: Signs tender with Saints

Snead signed his exclusive-rights tender on Monday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Snead's tender is for one year and worth $615,000. While that clearly undervalues the wideout, Snead gains some short-term security by signing it in advance of training camp this week. Nonetheless, after registering at least 69 receptions for 895 yards and three scores in both of his professional seasons, Snead remains in search of a more lucrative pact. As a result, it's possible negotiations between his representatives and the Saints will linger in the background once camp kicks off, but Snead will at least be under contract and on the field at that point.