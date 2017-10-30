Saints' Willie Snead: Still figures to see role grow
Saints coach Sean Payton said the team will rely on Snead down the stretch, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Snead finished fifth among Saints wideouts with only four snaps in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears, failing to draw a target on 28 Drew Brees pass attempts. While his coach expects the third-year wideout to have a much bigger role by the end of the season, Payton didn't provide any kind of timeframe for how that might play out. It'll be a surprise if Snead is heavily involved Week 9 against Tampa Bay.
