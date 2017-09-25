Play

Saints' Willie Snead: Suspension lifted

Snead's suspension was lifted Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Snead was originally handed a three-game suspension on Sep. 1 for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. Now back in the fold, the Ball State product figures to immediately supplant Brandon Coleman in the slot and should be ready to take aim at a vulnerable Dolphins secondary Sunday in London.

