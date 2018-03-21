Saints' Willie Snead: Visiting Baltimore

Snead is visiting the Ravens on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is Snead's first reported visit as a restricted free agent, with the Saints' decision to use an original-round tender meaning that another team can sign him without surrendering draft compensation. The Saints will have the option to match any offer sheet, but their decision to not use a second-round tender -- which only would've cost about $1 million more -- suggests they don't view the wideout as a priority. Snead came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and had 984 and 895 yards his first two season, but he opened last year with a DUI suspension and then a hamstring injury, ultimately catching only eight passes in 11 regular-season games. Snead would join Michael Crabtree and John Brown in a revamped Baltimore receiving corps.