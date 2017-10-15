Saints' Willie Snead: Will play Sunday vs. Lions
Snead (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Even after a bye week to recover from the injury, Snead's status for Sunday came down to a game-time decision, but he was ultimately cleared to dress for the contest after experiencing no setbacks during warmups. Though Snead has filled an integral role in the Saints' passing attack in his first two NFL seasons with at least 69 catches and 895 receiving yards in both years, he may not immediately reclaim his usual snap count in his season debut after a three-game suspension and hamstring injury limited his practice time. Once he gets his conditioning in order, however, Snead should establish himself as the Saints' top wideout behind Michael Thomas.
