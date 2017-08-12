Play

Rush and the Saints agreed to a deal Friday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

Rush went undrafted in 2016, and ultimately failed to land on a roster. He will look to earn a spot with the Saints, but a special teams' role figures to be his most likely route. The 24-year-old is among a crowded depth chart at receiver, so he will need to stand out.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories