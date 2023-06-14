Durant (undisclosed) was spotted working with the second wave of offensive linemen at the Saints' minicamp Tuesday, Terrin Waack of NOLA.com reports.

Durant was placed on the Saints' practice squad injured list toward the end of the 2022 NFL season after suffering an undisclosed injury, but he's since had the offseason to get past the issue. The fourth-year guard played with Kansas City and New England before landing in New Orleans. Expect the veteran offensive lineman to compete for a depth spot on the Saints offensive line ahead of the upcoming season.