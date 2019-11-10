Play

Line corralled both of his targets for five yards in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The fullback saw some limited run with a couple of grabs in Sunday's loss. He's not a regular part of New Orleans' offense game-plan -- having totaled just seven touches on the year -- and he isn't on the fantasy radar, even in the deepest of leagues.

