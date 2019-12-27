Play

Line (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Line popped up on the injury report Friday with the knee issue, signalling his status is firmly uncertain for the season finale. If he's forced to sit out Week 17, his absence will likely mean more time for Latavius Murray or depth tight end Josh Hill in the offense.

