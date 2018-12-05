Saints' Zach Line: Practices in full
Line (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Line sustained a concussion during Thursday's loss to the Cowboys, but appears to be approaching a return to full health. If the starting fullback has not yet cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol, he's on track to do so prior to Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.
