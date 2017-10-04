Play

Line agreed to a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Line spent time with the Saints in training camp before ultimatley failing to make the final roster. However, with veteran full back John Kuhn landing on injured reserve last week, the Saints have opted to go with Line as a replacement. He does not figure to provide any fantasy value.

