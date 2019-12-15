Play

Line (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game versus Indianapolis, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Line has been sidelined since Week 11 due to the knee injury, but he's ready to retake the field against the Colts. The 29-year-old should work as a blocker and occasional receiving option for the Saints.

