Line rushed twice for four yards in Monday night's 34-7 win over Indianapolis.

Line returned from a three-game absence due to a knee injury but got his regular allotment of snaps, seeing 20 on offense and 10 on special teams. He got his usual couple of carries but was no targeted in the passing game for the first time in his last five appearances.

