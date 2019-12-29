Play

Line (knee) won't suit up in Sunday's season finale against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Line was a late add to the injury report Friday after he failed to suit up in practice. Now that he's officially out Sunday, his absence will likely mean more time for Latavius Murray or depth tight end Josh Hill on offense.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends