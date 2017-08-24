Play

Line and the Saints agreed to a contract Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Line spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. His chances of landing on the Saints final roster are slim, as John Kuhn figures to have a grasp on the role. However, he may have been brought in to push the veteran. A spot on the practice squad figures to be his likely destination.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories