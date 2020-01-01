Play

Line (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Line missed the season finale against the Panthers with the knee issue, and appears in jeopardy of missing the wild-card playoff round. The team signed fellow fullback Rick Ortiz on Dec. 28, suggesting there is serious concern for Line's status heading into the playoffs.

