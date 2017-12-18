Line gained eight yards on two carries and caught one pass on two targets for five yards in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets.

The reception was Line's first of the season but he has touched the ball just seven times all year (six carries). The Saints' starting fullback has done a great job clearing the path for running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, but Line can likely continue to be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.