Line rushed seven times for 20 yards and caught six of ten targets for 36 yards during the 2019 season.

The SMU product saw a smattering of touches across the season, operating primarily as a blocking fullback for New Orleans. He failed to record a touchdown for the first time in three years with New Orleans, though his receptions and receiving yards were the most since he joined the team in 2017. Line will be an unrestricted free agent heading into his eight season, and it's unknown if he'll re-sign with the Saints.