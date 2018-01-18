Line did not touch the ball in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.

Line had scored in consecutive weeks leading up to Sunday's playoff tilt but he was held out of the box score in Minnesota. The Saints' starting fullback was a valuable blocker who helped the team average nearly 130 rushing yards per game, but Line saw just nine offensive touches (seven carries; two receptions) go for 36 total yards in 12 regular-season games. Line will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but regardless of where he ends up playing in 2018, he will be off the fantasy radar.