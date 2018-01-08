Saints' Zach Line: Vultures another score
Line had one catch for seven yards and one carry for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.
Line has now scored in consecutive weeks, despite touching the ball only three times during that span. The Saints don't often use their fullback -- Line averages only 14 snaps per game -- but lately head coach Sean Payton has not hesitated to get the ball in the hands of his versatile fullback near the goal line. Still, Line can likely be ignored in the majority of fantasy leagues, as he simply does not see enough touches to make him anything more than a touchdown-or-bust option. The Saints will face a tough Vikings defense in next week's Divisional Round.
More News
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...