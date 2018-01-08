Line had one catch for seven yards and one carry for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.

Line has now scored in consecutive weeks, despite touching the ball only three times during that span. The Saints don't often use their fullback -- Line averages only 14 snaps per game -- but lately head coach Sean Payton has not hesitated to get the ball in the hands of his versatile fullback near the goal line. Still, Line can likely be ignored in the majority of fantasy leagues, as he simply does not see enough touches to make him anything more than a touchdown-or-bust option. The Saints will face a tough Vikings defense in next week's Divisional Round.