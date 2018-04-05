Saints' Zach Line: Will re-sign with New Orleans
Line reached agreement Thursday with the Saints on a new contract, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
The details on Line's deal with New Orleans, but he'll presumably be brought back on a one-year pact after appearing in 12 games in 2018. As the only fullback on the roster, Line doesn't face any current competition, but he's far from a lock to stick with the team by the time Week 1 arrives since the Saints could always turn to a backup tight end for lead-blocking duties if they want to prioritize strengthening depth at another position. Even if Line breaks camp with the team, he's unlikely to earn more than one or two touches per game.
