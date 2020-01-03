Play

Line (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against Minnesota, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official site reports.

Line missed Week 17 with the knee injury and was unable to practice this week, so he won't be available for the playoff opener. The Saints will be without a true fullback Sunday, though backup tight end Josh Hill could still work as a backfield blocker.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories