Strief (knee) is expected to retire, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Strief has not publicly announced his decision to retire, it's not expected that he'll return for a 13th campaign. He ended up on Injured Reserve after just two weeks in 2017 and has battled through numerous minor injuries throughout his career. Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints' first-round pick last year, will presumably take over as the starting tackle going forward after filling in when Strief went down.