Saints' Zach Strief: Expected to retire
Strief (knee) is expected to retire, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Strief has not publicly announced his decision to retire, it's not expected that he'll return for a 13th campaign. He ended up on Injured Reserve after just two weeks in 2017 and has battled through numerous minor injuries throughout his career. Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints' first-round pick last year, will presumably take over as the starting tackle going forward after filling in when Strief went down.
