Strief left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury and is questionable to return, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Strief has been struggling with a knee injury all season, and this was the first game he's suited up in. It's unclear if this is the same knee, so stay tuned for updates.

