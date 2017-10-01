Saints' Zach Strief: Hurts knee Sunday
Strief left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury and is questionable to return, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Strief has been struggling with a knee injury all season, and this was the first game he's suited up in. It's unclear if this is the same knee, so stay tuned for updates.
