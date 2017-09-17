Saints' Zach Strief: Inactive Sunday
Strief (knee) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.
Strief sprained his MCL last week and was unable to practice this week. He's expected to be out multiple weeks, likely meaning Senio Kelemete will get an extended run as the starting right tackle in his place.
