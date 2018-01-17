Strief (knee) indicated Tuesday that he's considering retirement after undergoing season-ending surgery in November to repair his ACL and MCL, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. "As much time as you have [to think about retirement], the finality of a season always kind of brings with it new feelings and different feelings," Strief said. "So I think it's always something that you kind of take a couple weeks and get away from it completely and then make that decision."

Coming off one of his best seasons in 2016, Strief was limited to just two appearances during the past season before landing on injured reserve. The 34-year-old right tackle, who has spent his entire 12-year career in New Orleans, said he believes he can come back and be physically ready to play in 2018, but it's unclear if he's mentally ready for the rigors of another NFL campaign. In the event Strief does decide to call it quits, the Saints are well positioned to replace him after rookie first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk performed admirably in the veteran's stead.