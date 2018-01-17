Saints' Zach Strief: Pondering retirement
Strief (knee) indicated Tuesday that he's considering retirement after undergoing season-ending surgery in November to repair his ACL and MCL, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. "As much time as you have [to think about retirement], the finality of a season always kind of brings with it new feelings and different feelings," Strief said. "So I think it's always something that you kind of take a couple weeks and get away from it completely and then make that decision."
Coming off one of his best seasons in 2016, Strief was limited to just two appearances during the past season before landing on injured reserve. The 34-year-old right tackle, who has spent his entire 12-year career in New Orleans, said he believes he can come back and be physically ready to play in 2018, but it's unclear if he's mentally ready for the rigors of another NFL campaign. In the event Strief does decide to call it quits, the Saints are well positioned to replace him after rookie first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk performed admirably in the veteran's stead.
More News
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...