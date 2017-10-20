Strief (knee) said he hopes to avoid surgery to address a sprained MCL and thinks he'll be able to return from injured reserve at some point in December, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Strief, the Saints' starting right tackle, injured his knee in Week 4 and has since been replaced by rookie first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk. It's likely that Ramczyk will be the team's long-term answer at that position, but Strief, an 11-year veteran, is still optimistic about returning to the field in what could be the final season of his career. The Saints will monitor his progress in the weeks to come before discerning whether or not a return from IR is feasible before the year is out.