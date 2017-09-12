Saints' Zach Strief: Questionable to return
Strief (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Vikings, Chris Hagan of FOX 8 New Orleans reports.
Strief suffered an unspecified injury to his left knee. Fortunately, he was able to leave the field under his own power.
