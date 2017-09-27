Saints' Zach Strief: Returns to practice Wednesday
Strief (knee) returned to practice Wednesday in limited fashion, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Strief missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a sprained MCL, which he sustained in the season-opening loss to the Vikings. If Strief is able to practice Thursday and Friday in some capacity, he'll have a good shot at taking the field in Week 4 against the Dolphins.
