Strief (knee) returned to practice Wednesday in limited fashion, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Strief missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a sprained MCL, which he sustained in the season-opening loss to the Vikings. If Strief is able to practice Thursday and Friday in some capacity, he'll have a good shot at taking the field in Week 4 against the Dolphins.