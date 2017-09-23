Saints' Zach Strief: Ruled out for Week 3
Strief (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Strief did not practice this week after spraining his MCL in the season opener. The Saints will be without both starting offensive tackles against the Panthers on Sunday, with Terron Armstead (shoulder) also ruled out.
