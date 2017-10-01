Saints' Zach Strief: Suits up Sunday
Strief (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Strief active for the first time since since Week 1, Ryan Ramczyk figures to shift back over from right tackle to left tackle Sunday, in order to fill in for Terron Armstead.
