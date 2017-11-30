Saints' Zach Strief: Won't return this season
Strief (knee) will not return off injured reserve this season after having surgery to repair his ACL and MCL, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Strief was placed on injured reserve in early October with the hopes of returning by avoiding surgery, but that ended up not being possible. At 34 years old and having to recover from a torn ACL and MCL, Strief's future in the NFL is certainly in doubt.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...