Strief (knee) will not return off injured reserve this season after having surgery to repair his ACL and MCL, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Strief was placed on injured reserve in early October with the hopes of returning by avoiding surgery, but that ended up not being possible. At 34 years old and having to recover from a torn ACL and MCL, Strief's future in the NFL is certainly in doubt.

