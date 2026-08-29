Wilson completed nine of 12 passes for 93 yards while rushing once for minus-1 yard in Friday's 27-24 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Wilson played the second half of Friday's preseason finale after Spencer Rattler played the first half. Rattler started two of the Saints' three preseason games and looks like the favorite to win the backup job behind Tyler Shough. Wilson had 14 more passing yards than Rattler on Friday and neither one threw a touchdown pass, but Rattler scored an eight-yard rushing TD.