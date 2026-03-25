The Saints are in line to sign Wilson, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wilson -- who spent last season with the Dolphins -- will join the Saints on a one-year deal. The No. 2 overall pick (by the Jets) in the 2021 NFL Draft joins a QB room in New Orleans that also includes Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. Wilson last started a regular season game in 2023, but prior to that, the 26-year-old drew 33 starts during his first three years with New York. Katherine Terrell of ESPN previously noted that the Saints were preparing to move ahead with Shough as their starting quarterback in 2026, but at a minimum, Wilson gives the team another signal-caller option with NFL starting experience to turn to, if needed.