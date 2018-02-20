The Saints re-signed Wood to a one-year deal Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports. "I'm very excited," Wood said Tuesday. "This is where I want to be. I've grown to love this team and love the guys that I play with and I couldn't be more happy with where I am."

Wood signed a one-year deal with the Saints last season after spending time with the Cowboys previously. He played in all 16 games and logged 151 snaps on special teams as the Saints produced one of the top kicking units in 2017.