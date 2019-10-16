Saints' Zach Zenner: Scooped up by New Orleans
Zenner agreed to a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
For the second week in a row, Alvin Kamara is dealing with an ankle injury, so the Saints opted to bolster the backfield by bringing in Zenner. In 36 appearances across four seasons with the Lions, Zenner averaged 3.9 yards per carry and hauled in 27 of 37 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...