Zenner agreed to a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For the second week in a row, Alvin Kamara is dealing with an ankle injury, so the Saints opted to bolster the backfield by bringing in Zenner. In 36 appearances across four seasons with the Lions, Zenner averaged 3.9 yards per carry and hauled in 27 of 37 targets.

