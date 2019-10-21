Zenner rushed once for one yard, adding a six-yard reception in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The new addition recorded just two touches for seven yards in Sunday's win. Despite the absence of Alvin Kamara (ankle), Zenner was barely visible, as Latavius Murray was handed the ball 27 times and rumbled for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With Kamara's return imminent, Zenner is little more than a depth player for New Orleans, leaving him off the fantasy map in almost all formats.