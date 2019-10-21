Saints' Zach Zenner: Totals seven yards in Saints debut
Zenner rushed once for one yard, adding a six-yard reception in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.
The new addition recorded just two touches for seven yards in Sunday's win. Despite the absence of Alvin Kamara (ankle), Zenner was barely visible, as Latavius Murray was handed the ball 27 times and rumbled for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With Kamara's return imminent, Zenner is little more than a depth player for New Orleans, leaving him off the fantasy map in almost all formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...