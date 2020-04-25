Saints' Zack Baun: Bayou bound

The Saints selected Baun in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

The Wisconsin product was billed as a potential first-round selection, so this is a nice value for the Saints. Baun was a monster off the edge for the Badgers, racking up 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss as a senior. He has athleticism as well, showing out at the combine with a 4.65-second 40-yard dash. Baun can be used as a pass rusher or he can play off-ball linebacker. He missed the 2017 season due to a foot injury but started all 27 games in his last two years.