Baun was ruled out after going down with an ankle injury in Monday's game against the Buccaneers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Baun was able to walk off under his own power while heading into the medical tent on New Orleans' sideline in the first half, according to Hendrix. While the nature of this injury is still unclear, the 25-year-old will have extra time to recover while the Saints are on bye Week 14. With starting linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) once again inactive, Andrew Dowell and Nephi Sewell will likely take on bigger roles for the remainder of this divisional matchup.