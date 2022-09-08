site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Zack Baun: Sheds injury
Baun (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Baun wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it's clear that he's back to full health. The third-year pro is primed to handle a depth role during Sunday's regular-season opener in Atlanta.
