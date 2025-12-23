Mitchell-Paden (knee) was not present during the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Mitchell-Paden did not play in the Week 16 over the Jets due to a knee injury he sustained in Friday's practice. The Saints play Sunday against the Titans, so the 26-year-old still has three opportunities to elevate his practice participation and dodge an injury designation ahead of the game.