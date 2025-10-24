The Saints claimed Mitchell-Paden off waivers from the Ravens on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell-Paden will get a new opportunity with the Saints after being let go by the Ravens on Thursday. The 26-year-old will add to a Saints tight end room that consists of Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill and Jack Stoll. Mitchell-Paden logged one catch (on two targets) for three yards through six regular-season games for the Ravens before being waived.