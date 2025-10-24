Saints' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: NOLA bound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints claimed Mitchell-Paden off waivers from the Ravens on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell-Paden will get a new opportunity with the Saints after being let go by the Ravens on Thursday. The 26-year-old will add to a Saints tight end room that consists of Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill and Jack Stoll. Mitchell-Paden logged one catch (on two targets) for three yards through six regular-season games for the Ravens before being waived.
More News
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Let go by Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Records first NFL reception•
-
Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Signs with active roster•
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Back to practice squad•
-
Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Elevated for MNF•
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Reverts to practice squad•