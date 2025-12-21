Saints' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Not playing Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell-Paden (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Mitchell-Paden was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to a knee injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's game. He was a healthy scratch in each of the Saints' three games prior to Week 16, so his absence won't have too much of an impact. New Orleans will roll with five active tight ends in Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Jack Stoll and Moliki Matavao.
