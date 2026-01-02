Mitchell-Paden (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Mitchell-Paden logged consecutive DNPs to open the Saints' week of practice and has since been placed on IR due to a knee injury. The Florida Atlantic product appeared in eight games with the Ravens and Saints in 2025, catching two of five targets for 17 yards across 107 offensive snaps. With Mitchell-Paden and Jack Stoll (knee) both shifting to IR, expect Moliki Matavao to play a depth role in New Orleans' tight end corps during Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.