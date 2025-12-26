Saints' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell-Paden (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's road contest against the Titans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell-Paden was unable to practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's road matchup, so it's not much of a surprise to see him ruled out. The depth tight end's final chance to play in 2025 will come Week 18 on the road against Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 4.
