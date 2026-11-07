The Saints elevated White from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.

White has been on New Orleans' practice squad all season, waiting for a gameday opportunity. He'll get that chance Sunday after Kendre Miller was waived Saturday and CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) was ruled out from facing the Browns. With that said, White may not get an extensive look, as Alvin Kamara and possibly Audric Estime are ahead of him on the RB depth chart.