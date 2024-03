The Saints signed Horvath on Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After the Saints cut Horvath from their practice squad almost five months ago, the team has decided to bring him back. Horvath most recently appeared in an NFL game with the Chargers back in 2022, when he talled 16 total yards on nine touches through 15 regular-season contests. The fullback is expected to compete for a depth/special teams role with New Orleans ahead of the coming campaign.